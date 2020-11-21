Amaechi Reveals What Will Happen If North Retains Power In 2023

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, has earned that any attempt by the North to retain power in 2023 will create serious problems.

He said that if the two major political parties decide to field a northern presidential candidate, the country may explode.

He said that the key to unity in Nigeria is for the north to realize that power had to be shared with the south.

“If that is the case, that the North wants to keep power in 2023, it might lead to a more serious case in the country and it will affect our continued existence as a nation,” he said, according to Sun.

“If the two parties provide northern candidates, then the two parties in their vision have created a situation that would explode and when it explodes, nobody should be blamed, except the people who have created the situation.”