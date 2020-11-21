Actress Iyabo Ojo Announces Death Of Mother

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has announced the passing away of her mother Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga.

Her mother died today at the age of 67.

Sharing on social media, Iyabo Ojo promised to ensure that the memory of her mother remains.

She wrote: “My mother,my jewel,my guardian,my pearl…this is how you said goodbye?…we were joking about this days ago..I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no..your joy was that I am happy..that your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave..with total submission to the will of God,I announce the death of my mother Mrs Victoria olubunmi Fetuga who passed away in her sleep the early hours of today Saturday 21st november at the age of 67yrs..mama,you might be gone but we your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on..like you promised,your spirit remains with us…iyabo ojo your love.”