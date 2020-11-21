9ice Begs Wife After Video Shows Him Cheating On Wife

Singer 9ice has appealed to the public to help him beg his wife to forgive him after a video surfaced showing him cheating on her with another lady.

9ice could be seen in the video caressing the boobs of the unidentified lady and also warning other guys not to make a move on her.

With the video apparently causing problems in his young marriage, 9ice has cried out for help from the public concerning his wife Olasunkanmi.

He said, ”I have done something so shameful, something terrible and it is costing me my family and the most important thing to me right now is my family.

The 9ice that you always see and appreaciate is beacuse I have a backbone, Olasukanmi Akande and because of this terrible thing that I have done, it is costing me a whole lot.

I apologise for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife. She is my backbone.

I have excelled in so many other things but one thing I have being failing is my marriage but this marriage, I want it to work. Please, help me beg my wife. Save this marriage for me.”