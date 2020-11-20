Wike Says PDP Had Always Known Umahi Was An APC Mole

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to the dictator tag placed on him by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Umahi was decamped from the PDP to the APC said that Wike was imposing his will on the party.

In response to allegation that he installed Uche Secondus as PDP National Chairman, Wike said that it was done based on election at the National Convention.

Speaking in a live broadcast, Wike accused Umahi of treachery.

He said that the Ebonyi governor kicked against the consensus to make Kingsley Chinda the elected Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

Wike said Umahi was one of the close associate of Ali Modu Sheriff show as a destructive force in the PDP.

“We fought, won and Modi Sheriff left. I can say that I am one of those who made sure that PDP never died. I feel comfortable with my performance in my State. Rivers people are comfortable with me too,” he stated.

Wike said that the PDP had always known that Umahi was an APC mole.

He also spoke against claims that Umahi left the PDP because of the marginalization of the Igbos by the party.

“Before PDP left office, they (South East) had Chief of Army Staff, they have had Senate Presidents, National Chairman, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Finance. Now, tell me what APC has given to the people of the South-East since 2015…Minister of Labour, Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Foreign Affairs.