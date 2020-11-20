Why APC Will Win In 2023 – Governor Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, will win the 2023 presidential election.

Bello said that the party will win because Nigerians will vote for it because they are impressed with the development recorded so far.

He told Channels Television’s Politics Today:

“APC has come to stay. We are developing the country, the people are happy with our programmes, we are touching lives and we are securing the nation,” Bello said.

“Why won’t they (Nigerians) give us a chance once again to produce the president of this country?

“APC by the grace of God will produce the next president and sweep the legislative houses and the governorship across the country,” he said.

The governor mocked the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, towards regaining power.

He said that the reason why politicians are leaving the PDP is because the party is gone.

“Even though power belongs to God and God gives power to who He wills, I can assure you that PDP is gone and is going and going,” Bello added.