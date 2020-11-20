We Cannot Afford To Sack Gernot Rohr As Super Eagles Coach – NFF

The Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, has said that it cannot afford to sack the technical director of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr.

The Minister of Youths, Sports and Development, Mr Sunday Dare, had said that the performance of the German will be evaluated soon.

He said this ahead of the second leg AFCON encounter against Sierra Leone which the Super Eagles drew away at Freetown.

The Super Eagles had thrown away a four goals lead in the first leg which was played in Benin City.

The encounter placed Rohr’s job under scrutiny with many calling for his sack as coach of the Super Eagles.

However, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said that Nigeria cannot afford to sack him.

“We cannot afford to sack Gernot Rohr. We cannot,” Pinnick told NTA.