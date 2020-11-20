Vote Us Out If You Don’t Like Our Faces – Senate President, Lawan

The Senate Preident Ahmad Lawan has told Nigerians to vote out the lawmakers in the Senate if they don’t like their faces.
Lawan said this in reaction to clamour from some Nigerians who want the National Assembly to be scrapped.
He gave the advice at a retreat for top management staff of the National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja.
According to Lawan, if the Senate which is a leveler for society is scrapped, there will be anarchy in the country.
He also faulted the clamour for the Senate to be scrapped because of the jumbo pay earned by the lawmakers.
