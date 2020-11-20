Vatican Investigating Papal Instagram Like For racy Brazilian model

The Vatican’s media office on Friday said it was investigating an incident in which Pope Francis’ official Instagram account liked the picture of a scantily-clad Brazilian model.
“At least I’m going to heaven,’’ model Natalia Garibotto quipped on Twitter, posting a video showing the Instagram like from the `franciscus’ account.
The video was dated Nov. 13.
The papal like giving appreciation for an Oct.5, picture in which Garibotto showed off her backside, seemingly wearing no knickers has since been removed.
“As far as we know, the ‘like’ does not come from the Holy See. We are examining the issue in close contact with the relevant Instagram office,’’the Vatican’s media office said in a statement.
Francis’ Instagram account was opened in March 2016, and had 7.4 million followers as at around 1 p.m (1200 GMT) on Friday.
When it was launched, the Vatican said the account was going to be managed by the social media department of the Secretariat of Communications.(dpa/NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.