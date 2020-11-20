President Buhari Receives Justice Ayo Salami-led Panel Report On Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday November 20, received the report of the Justice Ayo Salami-led probe panel on alleged corruption charges against suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

At the brief ceremony which was held at the Executive Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja, Justice Salami handed boxes of documents said to be volumes of the report to the President.

Recall that after Magu was accused of corruption and abuse of office by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the panel was constituted by President Buhari and given given 45 days to carry out the assignment. The time frame was however extended further after the panel requested for more time. (LIB)