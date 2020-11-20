Police: Gbajabiamila’s Aide Who Shot Newspaper Vendor Not Our Officer

The Nigerian Police Force has said that the aide of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Reps, who shot a newspaper vendor dead is not their officer.

This was said that ASP Mariam Yusuf, FCT police spokesperson, in reaction to claims that the aide is a police officer.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to unequivocally refute the allegation making round sections of the media that a Police officer attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives shot at a newspaper vendor within the Three Arm Zone on Thursday 19th November,2020,” she said.

“Contrary to the misleading information, preliminary investigation into the unfortunate incident reveals that the security aide who shot at the vendor is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.”

Yusuf said the police command will be transparent in its investigation and will make its findings public.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public,” she said.