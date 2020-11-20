No PDP Governor, Lawmaker Is Planning To Defect To APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that no governor or lawmaker on the platform is planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This was stated at a media parley by the spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He was reacting to a statement by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State that more PDP members will follow Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State in defecting to the APC.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had also said that another PDP Governor is planning to defect to the APC.

Reacting to the claims, Ologbondiyan said, “For us in the PDP, Yahaya Bello simply went to entertain Nigerians on Channels TV. If anybody tells you that 10 governors will leave PDP, who would believe such nonsense? What’s the attraction in APC? At the fullness of time, the reason for Umahi’s defection will be made known to every Nigerian.

“If you watch his defection yesterday, the only thing you will have for Umahi is pity because he was empty. Look at the people around him. If he was fighting because of the South-East, how come the people around him were all APC members from a particular side of our country?

“How come you could not find Ohanaeze people, how come you could not find the egalitarian and educated-minded people of the South-East standing with him on the podium? We are not going to engage him on whether he has left the party or not. He has crossed the bridge and burnt that particular bridge and there is no coming back for him. What we have for him in PDP is just pity.”

On Wike’s claim, Ologbondiyan said “I have not even said that what Governor Wike said is established. In fact, what Governor Wike said is a hypothesis, a situation that he felt occurred before our reconciliation process. The National Working Committee, NWC has also see reasons to believe that our governors are united. There could be disagreement, it is normal, as a political family in a political environment.

“I have told you that even the Governors’ Forum and other organs of the party have agreed to work together in reconciling divergent interests in the party. May be Governor Wike is talking about the period before the current efforts of the party on reconciliation,” he said.