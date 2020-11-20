Nigerian Govt Has Shifted Attention From Shekau To DJ Switch

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said that the Nigerian Government has shifted attention from Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, to DJ Switch.

This was after the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that DJ Switch will soon be exposed for her falsehood on the Lekki shooting.

Lai Mohammed said, “In the fullness of time, Dj Switch will be exposed for what she is, a fraud and a front for divisive and destructive forces.”

The Minister also said that the Lekki massacre portrayed by DJ Switch is a massacre without bodies.

Reacting to the Minister’s statement, Shehu Sani said, “Some people have become Egyptian Archaeologists; looking for Lekki corpses. Shifting from Shekau to Switch.

“NTA should blast CNN and FRCN should counter BBC. We move on.Shikenan.”