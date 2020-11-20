NASS To Pass 2021 Budget In December – Senate President

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the National Assembly will pass the 2021 budget of N13.08 trillion in December.

He said this while spekaing at a retreat for members of National Assembly Management and National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) in Abuja.

The enate President said NASS would ensure proper scrutiny of the budget presented by the executive.

“We are working to pass the 2021 budget by the second week of December and we are working very assiduously, we will ensure there is every possible scrutiny of the budget presented by the executive arm of government.

“So far, we achieved that in the 2020 budget. We believe that we did the right thing, we promised Nigerians we will do that and it is going to be part of our legacy in the 9th National Assembly,” Lawan said.