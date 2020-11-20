NASS To Pass 2021 Budget In December – Senate President

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that the National Assembly will pass the 2021 budget of N13.08 trillion in December.
He said this while spekaing at a retreat for members of National Assembly Management and National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) in Abuja.
The enate President said NASS would ensure proper scrutiny of the budget presented by the executive.
“We are working to pass the 2021 budget by the second week of December and we are working very assiduously, we will ensure there is every possible scrutiny of the budget presented by the executive arm of government.
“So far, we achieved that in the 2020 budget. We believe that we did the right thing, we promised Nigerians we will do that and it is going to be part of our legacy in the 9th National Assembly,” Lawan said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.