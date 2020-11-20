Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Blames Nigerians For Poverty, Bad Economy

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite has said that the reason for the low production and economic downturn in Nigeria is because of the appetite for foreign products.

Adegbite spoke while addressing youths at a town hall meeting in Ijebu – Ode, Ogun State, also blamed overpopulation for the poverty rate in the country.

He also pointed out that churches and mosques are growing at the expense of the economy.

He said “All the textile industries in the country have collapsed because there is no raw material from cotton production again. Our industrial estates are all gone.

“Churches and mosques are growing, but our industries are collapsing. Churches and mosques that don’t pay taxes and that don’t employ anybody are replacing our industries.

“We are all to be blamed for this. We no longer patronise things locally made in Nigeria, our appetite for foreign goods have destroyed our economy.

“We must all go back home and face reality. Our food production has drastically decreased as our population is growing at a high rate.”

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is reviving the agricultural sector and urged Nigerians to support the administration towards diversification of the economy through agriculture.

“When there is no production, the country will not develop. Youths should begin to move away from white-collar jobs and venture into agriculture.

“When there is no production the country cannot move forward. Production is the only way out,” Adegbite said.