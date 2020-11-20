Gov Umahi Exposes What PDP Does By Day And Night

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has exposed the activities of the PDP which they do at night and during the day time.

The governor who left the party earlier this week said that the party wanted him to be castigating President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umahi also spoke against the notion that he was made who he is today by the PDP.

“People say PDP made me what I am. That is absolutely rubbish. We made PDP what PDP is,” he said.

“It is the people that make the party and I’ve contributed so much in the making of PDP not the other way around. I’ve been a peacemaker.

“I’ve been a negotiator and even the Governor of Edo State coming on board was my prophecy which my fellow Governor directed the working committee to come and probe me but that was a big minus for them because you don’t probe a sitting Governor.

“Another one is that the PDP wants me to be castigating Mr. President. I have no other boss apart from Mr. President. And by my culture and upbringing you do not insult the elders. It’s not in my character.

“And some of them [PDP Governors] speak rubbish in the day and in the night they’re caps in hands and they start going up and down. I don’t do like that. So Mr. President remains my boss, father and boss and I’ve no regret about that.”