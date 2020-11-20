Gov Ortom Speaks On Dumping PDP To Return To APC

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he has no plan to return to the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the governor denied nursing such ambition through his Chief Press Secretary, Tever Akase.

The governor who had been contacted to dump the PDP and return to the APC denied the invitation.

He said in a statement that reads partly, “We have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Gov. Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin All Progressives Congress.

“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.

“Why will Gov. Ortom return to APC? To do what?

“It is true that the governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from Peoples Democratic Party, but he declined the invitation.”

The statement further explained that Ortom, who is the leader of the PDP in the North Central, had robust relationship with other leaders of the party within the region and needed not to leave the party.

“Gov Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria, and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region.

“It is, therefore, ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the governor has the intention to leave PDP.”