Goodluck Jonathan Did Not Rehabilitate Boko Haram Terrorists – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has hailed his former principal and ex-president Goodluck Jonathan for not rehabilitating Boko Haram terrorists.

Omorki who served as an aide to Jontathan on New Media gave the eulogy as his former principal marks his 63rd birthday.

“He identified the single biggest problem in Nigeria, illiteracy, and addressed it by building 165 Almajiri schools, and 14 new universities – 13 built from the scratch and one, the Police College, Wudil, Kano, upgraded to a full university,” Omokri said.

Omokri noted that Jonathan was detribalised and did not focus on development in his home state or the South-South region.

He added that, “Some people mock him for this. But that is a father’s heart. I remember once when we were at London’s Heathrow, and the Nigerian High Commission sent a car to pick President Jonathan up.

“I was waiting to pick a taxi to join him at his destination, when he said ‘don’t be silly’, and shifted from what we call the owner’s corner in Nigeria, for me to sit, he sat on the other side. Which other Nigerian leader can be that humble?”