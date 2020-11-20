Gbajabiamila Confirms Security Detail Shot Newspaper Vendor In Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has confirmed that his security detail shot a Newspaper vendor in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila said that the incident happened after some men prevented his convoy from moving.

He said his security detail shot in the air to disperse the men but later learnt that a man was hit by a stray bullet.

He shared on Twitter:

“A horrible incident has taken place. This evening as I left the national assembly, I stopped as usual to exchange pleasantries with the newspaper vendors at the corner. Many of them have known me since I first moved to Abuja and it was a friendly exchange.

“Unfortunately, after the convoy set out in continuation of movement, unidentified men obstructed the convoy which got the attention of security men in the convoy who shot into the air to disperse them.

“Some hours later, after getting to our destination, it was brought to my attention that someone was hit by a stray bullet, contrary to an earlier report by men in the convoy that they applied their security discretion to shoot in the air.”

“My value for human life and my respect for all people – irrespective of socio-economic status – is what endeared me to these vendors and these are the reasons why I stop my convoy quite often to connect with them.

“For one of them to have been shot by my security detail is horrific and I cannot begin to imagine the grief and loss Ifeanyi’s family must feel on this sad day. No family should have to go through this,” he said.