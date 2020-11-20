Filmmakers Must Get Approval To Use Corps Members’ Uniform – NYSC

Filmmakers have been told by the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to seek approval before using uniform of its corps members in movies.

This was said by Mr. Christian Oru, NYSC Assistant Director of Legal Services, during a meeting between the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and creative industry stakeholders.

He said that the scheme will no longer tolerate the illegal use of the uniform.

“For any filmmaker that wants any of his casts to wear the corps members’ uniform while shooting movies, we require that you write an application letter to NYSC to indicate your interest.

“We also demand that you submit your script to us for proper vetting to know how NYSC will be represented.

“We know the script is your copyright and we will do everything to ensure confidentiality,” he said.

Oru also noted that administrative handling charges had been introduced for filmmakers before the use of the uniforms.

According to him, the NYSC is open to allowing filmmakers to advertise their movies on its various camp grounds.

“We want a token from what you generate from the production of such movies where our uniforms are used, this is known as administrative charges.

“This is because we spend money to produce these uniforms, we will like to work with you and we promise that we will all be on the same page to ensure we are developing the industry and the nation as well,” he said.