Don’t Harass #EndSARS Promoters, PFN Warns Federal Government

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has warned the Federal Government against harassing EndSARS promoters in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by the National President of PFN, Rev. Felix Omobude, and titled, ‘Stop the harrassment of promoters of #EndSARS.’

He said, “The PFN is particularly disturbed at reports of harassment of the #EndSARS promoters. We condemn the freezing of bank accounts of people linked with the protests. While the PFN recognises the right of the CBN to oversight functions on movement of funds within the banking system, it is important that they do not go overboard or create the impression that they are acting in furtherance of a different agenda.

“The PFN calls on the Federal Government to be sincere in its approach to the crisis and adopt a more conciliatory style rather than confrontation in dealing with the promoters of the #EndSARS protests. While the PFN will not support any act of criminality, it is of the view that given the range of issues thrown up by the protests, what is required in its resolution is more of tact and wisdom.”