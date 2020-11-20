Ceballos Speaks On Rumoured Fight With David Luiz

Arsenal player, Dani Ceballos has described as fake the news that he and David Luiz had a training ground confrontation.

Ceballos is said to have been hit in the face by Luiz who took an exception to a tackle on him during training.

This was published by David Ornstein who works with The Athletic.

“David Luiz took exception to a challenge by Dani Ceballos and retaliated by hitting him in the face, a scratch drawing blood,” Ornstein wrote on Twitter.

“Luiz is said to have struck Ceballos on the nose, sending him to the ground. When Ceballos got up to confront Luiz, teammates and staff stepped in to diffuse the scuffle.”

Responding to the tweet, Ceballos described it as FAKE.