Atiku, Saraki Celerbate Goodluck Jonathan On 63rd Birthday

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the immediate past Senate President Bukola Saraki have both celebrated Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.

In his message shared on social media, Saraki prayed for God’s guidance and blessings to be betowed on Jonathan.

“As he marks his 63rd birthday, today, I join Nigerians across the nation and the world to celebrate our former President @GEJonathan.

“It is my fervent hope and prayer that Almighty Allah will continue to bless, guide and protect you,” Saraki tweeted.

On his own part, Atiku tweeted: “A very happy 63rd birthday to Dr @GEJonathan, our former President and a great patriot. On behalf of my family, I wish you continued good health, long life and continued service to God, country and humanity.”