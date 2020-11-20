Arteta Addresses Fight Between Dani Ceballos, David Luiz

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has cleared the air on a reported fight between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos during training.

Both player who didn’t go for the international break were reported to have engaged in a fight after Ceballos made a wrong tackle on Luiz.

Arteta who spoke at a press conference said that “nothing” happened between them.

He said, “The training is very competitive and issues happened a lot of times, those things get resolved immediately within the team and not much to say.

“There is no problem between the two.”

On if he witnessed the incident, he said, “No. I’ve got a really bad vision from far away! That’s why we train behind closed doors.”