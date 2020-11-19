Why We Shifted Ground After Months Of Strike – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said that it shifted ground in the interest of students who have been at home for months due to its lingering strike action.
ASUU said that it is now demanding 50% of one tranche (N110 billion) instead of the N220 billion revitalization fund from the Federal Government.
In a statement signed by the Lagos Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Prof. Olusoji Sowande, the union said that the Federal Government is expected to show commitment to the revitalization of tertiary institutions.
“In the interest of our students who have been at home for seven months, our union has shifted ground from the in insistence of a release of one tranche of N220 billion revitalization fund to demand for 50% of one tranche (N110 billion) for government to show its commitment to revitalization of our universities.
“This is a major reason the government has not been able to return to negotiation with our union in the last two weeks,” the statement read in part.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.