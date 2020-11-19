Why We Shifted Ground After Months Of Strike – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has said that it shifted ground in the interest of students who have been at home for months due to its lingering strike action.

ASUU said that it is now demanding 50% of one tranche (N110 billion) instead of the N220 billion revitalization fund from the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the Lagos Zonal Coordinator of ASUU Prof. Olusoji Sowande, the union said that the Federal Government is expected to show commitment to the revitalization of tertiary institutions.

“In the interest of our students who have been at home for seven months, our union has shifted ground from the in insistence of a release of one tranche of N220 billion revitalization fund to demand for 50% of one tranche (N110 billion) for government to show its commitment to revitalization of our universities.

“This is a major reason the government has not been able to return to negotiation with our union in the last two weeks,” the statement read in part.