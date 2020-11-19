Why I Chose To Bite Off Evander Holyfield’s Ear – Tyson

Mike Tyson has revealed why he chose to bite off the ear of Evander Holyfield during their famous bout in 1997.

Tyson had lost the first bout after suffering an 11th-round stoppage.

A second bout saw him bite off Holyfield’s ear which earned him a 15 month ban from boxing.

According to him, he wanted to kill Holyfield but chose to bite off his ear.

The 54-year-old said: “I bit him because I wanted to kill him.

“I was really mad about my head being bumped and everything. I really lost consciousness of the whole fight. It took me out of my fight plan and everything.

“Listen, good or bad, I’m not going to let anyone take my glory.”

Tyson is all set for his first fight in 15 years against Roy Jones Jr next weekend.