Paul Okoye Slams Lola Omotayo Over Birthday Post To Psquare Twins

Paul Okoye has slammed Lola Omotayo after she congratulated him and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, who is her husband.

Yesterday, Lola Omotayo who shared a birthday message to celebrate the twins urged them to reconcile after years of beefing each other.

She wrote: “Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!

Reacting to her post, Paul Okoye said that she portrays herself as an angel in the open but does horrible things behind closed doors.

He wrote: “Aunty for 4years we haven’t spoken, but every 18th of November you come out as usual to type shit ….and they end up saying “awwww she’s a good woman” meanwhile they don’t know the evil things you do behind close doors … while in the outside you try to portray an angel”