Lekki Shooting: We Are Satisfied With Role Played By Army – Govt

The Nigerian Government has said that it is satisfied with the way the soldiers of the Nigerian Army handled the EndSARS protest at Lekki toll gate.

This was stated by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at a press conference on Thursday.

Lai Mohammed said that the profession act of the soldiers ensured that lives and properties were saved.

“We insist that the military did not shoot at the protesters at Lekki. They fired blank ammunition into the air.

“Anyone who knows anyone who was killed at Lekki Toll Gate should go straight to the judicial panel with evidence.

“At this point, it is important to say that the Federal Government is very satisfied with roles played by the security agencies especially the military and the police all through the EndSARS crisis.

“They were professional. Even when their lives were at stake, they exercised uncommon restraints. Their professionalism saved many lives and properties,” he said.