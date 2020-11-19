Isha Sessay Slams Nigerian Govt, Says It Lied About Lekki Shooting

Former CNN anchor, Isha Sessay, has slammed the Nigerian government over what she described as lies told about the Lekki toll gate shooting.

Recall that some soldiers of the Nigerian Army stormed the toll gate where some EndSARS protesters had gathered to demand and end to police brutality and bad governance.

Shots were fired during the encounter the soldiers had with the protesters, with many claiming it was a massacre.

However, the Nigerian Army denied using live bullets or firing directly at the protesters.

This claim has been apparently busted by CNN which released an Investigative documentary on the incident yesterday.

Reacting to the documentary, Isha Sessay said, “These lies being told by the Nigerian authorities about what happened at Lekki tollgate are an outrage. People’s children can’t just be killed, without anyone being held accountable!”