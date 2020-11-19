I’m Tired Of Being Blamed For Everything Wrong At Barcelona – Messi

Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has said that he’s tired of always being blamed for everything wrong at the club.
Recall that he was recently accused by Antoine Griezmann’s former agent, Eric Ohlat, of running a regime of terror at the Camp Nou.
Ohlat also said that the Argentine doesn’t like Griezmann and has never done since the Frenchman joined the club from Atletico Madrid.
The claim has now been addressed by Messi who spoke to journalists at the El Prat airport on his way from Argentina.
“I am tired of always being the problem with everything that goes on at this club,” Messi replied.
The 33-year-old is heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.
