Fabregas Hails Mourinho, Says He Has No Relationship With Guardiola

Monaco midfielder, Cesc Fabregas has said that he maintains a relationship with Jose Mourinho but doesn’t have one with Pep Guardiola.
The Spaniard has played under both managers during his time at Barcelona and at Chelsea.
“No, no, with Pep nothing at all. I don’t know if the disappointment with Pep is mutual.
“Things happened, but I prefer not to talk about it,” Fabregas told Radio Cataluna.
Fabregas who played 19 months under Mourinho during which he won the Carabao Cup still maintains a good relationship with he Tottenham Hotspurs manager.
“Mourinho inspired me the most when I left Barca. He told me that we had had our issues when he was at Chelsea and I was at Arsenal. And when he was coaching at Real Madrid and I was at Barcelona. But that for him, it all ended there. We turned the page,” Fabregas said.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.