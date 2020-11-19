EndSARS: Lekki Massacre Is Massacre Without Bodies – Lai Mohammed

The Nigerian Government has said that the massacre said to have happened at the Lekki toll gate is a massacre without bodies.This was said by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at a press conference held to address the aftermath of the EndSARS protest.

The Minister also said that the government will soon expose those behind the falsehood about a massacre.

“Till date, not a single body has been produced and not a single family or relative has come out to say their child or ward was killed at Lekki.

“While we await the Judicial Panel in Lagos to unravel what transpired at the Lekki Toll Gate, what we can say, based on testimonies available in the public space, is that the world may have just witnessed, for the very first time ever, a MASSACRE WITHOUT BODIES! Some have tagged it ‘social media massacre’, the Minister said.

He further described the call for sanctions against Nigerian government officials on the basis of the hoax as irresponsible.

“More surprising and irresponsible is the fact that some people have been calling for sanctions against Nigeria or against Nigerian government officials on the basis of a hoax. This is one of the dangers of fake news and disinformation. Once fake news is out, many run with it, without looking back, even when the truth is eventually revealed. ”