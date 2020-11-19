Buhari Hails Gov Umahi For Defecting To APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Umahi announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on grounds that the party has no my been fair to the Igbos in terms of its presidential ticket.

The defection was welcomed by Buhari who said that it is “in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.”

According to the President, “Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.”

President Buhari says he foresees a brighter future for Nigeria’s democracy

“Let me once again; commend the boldness of Governor Umahi for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many. I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principles have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions,” Buhari added.