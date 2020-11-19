British-Nigerian, Tinuke Oyediran, Breaks Guinness World Records

A British-Nigerian, Tinuke Oyediran aka Tinuke’s Orbit, has broken two records of the Guinness World Records.

The 27-year-old professional teacher broke the record for most cartwheels on roller skates in one minute with 30 and the mostspins on e-skates in one minute with 70 in celebration of Guinness World Records Day 2020.

“Achieving both of these records has made my lockdown dreams a reality! For anyone who has struggled with lockdown like I did, setting yourself a challenge really can help you get through and I encourage everyone to just go for it,” Tinuke said.

“I never thought I would be standing here now with two Guinness World Records titles at the end of this year so I’m so pleased that the practice paid off.”

She has been congratulated by the Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“Congrats Tinuke. Proudly Nigerian,” she tweeted.