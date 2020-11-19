Atletico Madrid Striker, Luis Suarez, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again

Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez, has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus for a second time, ruling him out of a reunion with his former club Barcelona this weekend.

The Uruguay international has been self-isolating since he tested positive for Covid-19 on November 16 while on International duty for his country.

According to Sport ES, a second test carried out on Wednesday November 18, confirmed that Luis Suarez tested positive for Coronavirus again.

The news comes as a massive blow to Atletico and to the striker who will be ruled out of Saturday’s La Liga clash with his former club Barcelona and the Champions League game with Lokomotiv Moscow midweek.