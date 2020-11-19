Another PDP Governor Will Soon Leave – Governor Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that another PDP governor will follow in the footsteps of Governor David Umahi in leaving the party.

Umahi announced his defection on Tuesday with the Ebonyi State governor now a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting the news, Wike who accused Umahi of nursing presidential ambition said that those leaving the party are the ones who have been playing anti-party politics.

He said, “I can tell you, there is one PDP governor that will leave. The point is that these are the people who have been playing anti-party (politics). They will be romancing with the APC in the night and coming out to PDP in the day time.

“My problem with our party is that when you speak the truth, they want to crucify you. I have raised this issue severally and severally and severally.”

He assured that the PDP can still recover its loses because it’s the people that determine who becomes governor, not a sitting governor.

He said, “We didn’t have party structure in Adamawa, we won because the people spoke. We didn’t have party structure in Bauchi, we won. The people spoke.

“As I speak to you today, performance is what gives any party, assuming a ruling party in that state, an advantage to win a future election. It is not because you are the governor.”