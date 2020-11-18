We Will Meet All Demands Tabled By ASUU – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government will meet all the demands tabled by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The president said this while expressing worries over the strike action embarked on by the Union which has lingered for months.

Buhari said this on Tuesday while speaking at the 2020 convocation and 72nd founding day celebration of the University of Ibadan.

He was represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

He urged all stakeholders to embrace dialogue instead of confrontation.

“I wish to assure all stakeholders, in the education sector, that the Federal Government will continue to meet its obligations and agreements with all unions.

“It is my earnest desire that all unions should shed the toga of confrontation and embrace dialogue, for the sake of our children and the development of our educational system,” he said.