Umahi’s Defection Has Nothing To Do With Igbos – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State from the PDP to the APC.

The defection was confirmed yesterday by Umahi who said that he took the decision because of the injustice done to the Igbos by the PDP.

Speaking on the governor’s defection, Fayose said that Umahi’s decision has nothing to do with the Igbos.

He wrote on Twitter: “Gov Umahi defected to APC long ago before this unjustifiable move, which clearly has nothing to do with the interest of the Igbo nation.

“This is a reflection of the type of leadership our country parades.

“Though his action dampens hope for liberation, but I’m sure Nigerians will laugh last because sometimes, it will appear to have gotten so bad before it will begin to get better.”