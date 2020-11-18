Tax On Bread In Kogi Is Evil, We’ll Investigate Those Behind It – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the tax levy imposed on the production of bread in the state as evil.
The governor promised to investigate and prosecuted those behind the levy which drew a wide criticism last week.
He said, “The particular incident of bread tax is being looked into as I speak, we are investigating those that are behind this,” the governor, 45, said while briefing the press after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.
“It is evil and it is unaccepted, to say the least. I have ordered the Head of Service to issue queries to those that are responsible and they will face the law accordingly.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.