Rohr Praises Super Eagles After Goalless Draw Against Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has congratulated his boys after securing a point in the goalless draw away at Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles had ended the first leg of the tie 4-4 before heading to Freetown in the second leg against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

A goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho in the security and half was controversially disqualified by the referee.

“I don’t know if the goal was offside or not, but we tried, we tried to play well on this difficult pitch and congrats to the players,” Rohr said after the match that would have seen Nigeria qualify for the Nations Cup.

“They showed that they can fight together and play a goalless draw away,” he added.

He also praised the team’s goalkeeper for an outstanding performance in Freetown.

“It’s a long, long time that we had a goalless defence and we wanted to be solid after what happened in the second half the other day ” Rohr told the press after the game.

“I am especially very happy for our goalkeeper (Maduka Okoye) who showed to everybody that he is a good one.

“We have a young team, it was a shock the other day after the injury to Victor Osimhen, everybody was afraid, and today they wanted to fight for him, they did it, they fought very well.”