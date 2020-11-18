Prophet Bushiri And Wife Arrested In Malawi

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary who violated their bail condition in South Africa by fleeing to his home country Malawi have been arrested.

The Malawian police launched a manhunt for the fugitive on Tuesday November 17, after Interpol issued an arrest warrant in Pretoria.

Confirming their arrest, police spokesperson James Kadadzera said in a statement;

“The prophet and his wife handed themselves over to the police … (in Lilongwe on) Wednesday, November 18, 2020 when they got wind of their impending arrest.”

Bushiri’s spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo however denied the couple’s arrest was sparked by the warrant. AFP reported he said Bushiri had vowed to present himself to the Malawi police to demonstrate “commitment that he is not a fugitive.”

Nyondo said;

“He is in Malawi to seek justice, which he believes he cannot be accorded in South Africa.” (LIB)