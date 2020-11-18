PDP Constitutes Caretaker Committee For Ebonyi State

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has constituted a caretaker committee to serve as the new EXCO for the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party listed the following as its Ebonyi state caretaker committee.

Hon. Fred Udeogu – Chairman Barr. Luke Nkwegu – Secretary Dr. Gideon Osi – Publicity Secretary Hon. James Alaka – Organizing Secretary Mrs. Amaka Igboke – Women Leader Barr Mudi Irenede – Legal Adviser Barr. Ibeshi – Youth Leader

The decision was taken barely 24 hours after the old EXCO was dissolved.

The dissolution of the old EXCO followed the decamping of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to the All Progressives Congress, APC.