PDP Constitutes Caretaker Committee For Ebonyi State

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has constituted a caretaker committee to serve as the new EXCO for the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.
Disclosing this in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party listed the following as its Ebonyi state caretaker committee.
- Hon. Fred Udeogu – Chairman
- Barr. Luke Nkwegu – Secretary
- Dr. Gideon Osi – Publicity Secretary
- Hon. James Alaka – Organizing Secretary
- Mrs. Amaka Igboke – Women Leader
- Barr Mudi Irenede – Legal Adviser
- Barr. Ibeshi – Youth Leader
The decision was taken barely 24 hours after the old EXCO was dissolved.
The dissolution of the old EXCO followed the decamping of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
