Ooni Of Ife Welcomes Son With Wife Olori Silekunola

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Olori Silekunola, have welcomed their first child.

The baby was born today, November 18, 2020.

A statement via his official Instagram account reads: “To God be the glory great things he has done.

“Hearty congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and Olori Silekunola who today birthed a Prince to the Royal throne of Oduduwa.

“Mother and child are doing well to the glory of God Almighty.”