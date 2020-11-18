NYSC DG Hails FG In Youth Empowerment

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has praised the Federal Government for its various programmes aimed at empowering the Nigerian youths.

He made the commendation while addressing the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A Corps members at the new NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Okada, Edo State.

Shuaibu noted that the establishment of the Seventy-Five Billion Naira Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), and the National Young Farmers’ Scheme (NYFS), amongst others would go a long way in making the youth self-employed.

He said the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme was also aimed at equipping Corps members with skills as well as linking them with funding sources to enable them establish their dream businesses.

The Director-General reminded them that white collar jobs were not readily available, and urged them to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the Government through the empowerment programmes.

“We have trained thousnds of Corps Members and most of them are doing very well and are employers of labour and wealth creators today.

“For you succeed you must respect the dignity of labour,” Ibrahim said.

While addressing Corps Members at Ebonyi State Orientation Camp, General Ibrahim urged them to execute projects that would improve the living standard of their host communities.

He urged them to use the social media to promote national unity and avoid the spread of fake news, hate speeches and inciting comments.