No Helicopter Was Shot Down By Boko Haram In Borno – Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force has debunked a report that Boko Haram terrorists shot down a helicopter in Borno State on Tuesday.

The report had said that 12 persons were killed in the attack that took place in the late hours of the day.

However, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed that the report was fake news.

A message issued reads:

”No helicopter was shot down. No helicopter crashed in Borno State today. A UN helicopter indeed undertook a mission to Banki and has since returned to Maiduguri.”

The news has also been debunked by the Presidency through Bashir Ahmad who described it as fake news.