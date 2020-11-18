Nigerians Will Soon Know Why Gov Umahi Left – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi, left our party for personal reasons, which Nigerians will come to know at the fullness of time.

The thanked Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of Ebonyi state, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi state (2007 to 2015) and two term governor of Ebonyi (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

The PDP which wished Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, called on the members of the party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of theur party as no individual is bigger than the PDP.