Lola Omotayo Begs Psquare Brothers To Settle On Their Birthday

Peter and Paul have both repeatedly tell fans not to imagine the comeback of the Psquare group.

And there are indications that the twin brothers have not had a decent conversation or meeting for years despite staying close to each other.

However, Lola Okoye has a message for them, telling them to respect and love each other.

Taking to Instagram, Lola Omotayo wrote:

“Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it! Respect and Love should be sacrosanct! As we get older we should realize that life is precious and time waits for no one. My 2 cents!

“More blessings upon both your lives in Jesus Name. #ejima #ibeji #peterpaul #psquare#bigokoyetwins #birthdaytwins #blessed.”