Kidnappers Demand N270million Ransom For 9 ABU Students

Armed men who kidnapped some Nigerian French Language students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday, November 15, have demanded a cumulative sum of N270 million as their ransom.
One of the students among those in the bus but succeeded in escaping, Dickson Oko, told Daily Trust correspondent that the kidnappers had reached out to the families of the kidnapped students, demanding N30 million ransom on each.
Also, a female relative of one of the kidnapped students told the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna that the kidnappers have reached out to the family demanding for N30 million per student.
She pleaded with the kidnappers to have mercy and release the victims, saying they were only students.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.