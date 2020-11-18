Kidnappers Demand N270million Ransom For 9 ABU Students

Armed men who kidnapped some Nigerian French Language students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday, November 15, have demanded a cumulative sum of N270 million as their ransom.

One of the students among those in the bus but succeeded in escaping, Dickson Oko, told Daily Trust correspondent that the kidnappers had reached out to the families of the kidnapped students, demanding N30 million ransom on each.

Also, a female relative of one of the kidnapped students told the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna that the kidnappers have reached out to the family demanding for N30 million per student.

She pleaded with the kidnappers to have mercy and release the victims, saying they were only students.