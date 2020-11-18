Kemi Olunloyo Slams Davido For Buying Expensive Jewelry For Daughter

Kemi Olunloyo has attacked Davido for spoiling his little daughter with expensive pieces of jewellery at a very tender age.

In a video that went viral on social media, the musician was spotted in a jewellery shop with his second daughter, Hailey.

Davido’s expression of love to his daughter did not go down well with some fans as they have believed he was just trying to show off his wealth.

Also reacting to this, Kemi Olunloyo, stated that no one should ever compare Wizkid to Davido because they both have different styles of living, music, mentality and Wizkid will never expose his children online, buying million-dollar jewellery.