I Used My Isolation Period To Seek Forgiveness – Gov Sani Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has said that he used his two weeks of isolation to seek for forgiveness from God.
Speaking during a visit to the state House of Assembly after completing his isolation period on Tuesday November 17, Bello said;
“Two weeks in isolation have taught me a lesson, coronavirus (COVID-19) is real. We need to be careful and I advise citizens to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocol.
“I used the two weeks in isolation to reflect on the plans for 2021 and seek for forgiveness from the God. We also need to be careful when contracted not to infect our family members.”
He also appealed for quick passage of the 2021 budget and discussed on how to enhance development of the state after a closed door meeting with legislators which lasted for over an hour.
