David Umahi: NWC Dissolves Ebonyi State PDP Exco

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced the dissolution of the ward, local government and state executive committees of the Ebonyi state chapter of the party forthwith.

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting held on November 17, 2020.

The NWC has also dissolved the Southeast Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party. These decisions are pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the @OfficialPDPNig Constitution.

This comes hours after the Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, announced his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said he was leaving the party in protest against its injustice against the Southeast.